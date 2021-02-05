New book maps fascinating history of Namibian children raised in communist Czechoslovakia

A new book by Czech anthropologist Kateřina Mildnerová called ‘Namibian Czechs’ maps a fascinating and little known chapter in Czechoslovakia’s history. In 1985, the communist authorities enabled 56 children of Namibian war refugees to live and study in this country. Following the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia in 1989, the children were forced to return home. But thirty years later, most of them still regard themselves as Czechs.