The Opening of the Wells - Bohuslav Martinů’s tribute to the Moravian Highlands

The Opening of the Wells (Otvírání studánek) is one of Bohuslav

Martinů’s most famous compositions. The cantata was written some time

between June and July 1955 in France to the text of the poem The Song of

the Rubínka Well (píseň o studánce Rubínce) written by Martinů’s

friend, poet Miroslav Bureš. Martinů shortened the text, which was

inspired by folk traditions of the annual ritual of cleaning and reopening

the sources of water around the Moravian village of Tři Studně, and

created a warm and captivating composition. It was one of the few works of

the composer that was allowed to be performed in communist Czechoslovakia

and was used in Vladimír Sís’ 1981 film Otvírání studánek, which

was inspired by the Moravian custom and the poem.