The Opening of the Wells - Bohuslav Martinů’s tribute to the Moravian Highlands
The Opening of the Wells (Otvírání studánek) is one of Bohuslav
Martinů’s most famous compositions. The cantata was written some time
between June and July 1955 in France to the text of the poem The Song of
the Rubínka Well (píseň o studánce Rubínce) written by Martinů’s
friend, poet Miroslav Bureš. Martinů shortened the text, which was
inspired by folk traditions of the annual ritual of cleaning and reopening
the sources of water around the Moravian village of Tři Studně, and
created a warm and captivating composition. It was one of the few works of
the composer that was allowed to be performed in communist Czechoslovakia
and was used in Vladimír Sís’ 1981 film Otvírání studánek, which
was inspired by the Moravian custom and the poem.