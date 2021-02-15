Political scientist: Visegrad should be seen as a mechanism to build ad-hoc, issue-based coalitions

The Visegrad Four, a loose alliance of Central European states comprising the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary is celebrating 30 years since its founding in the historic town of Visegrad on February 15, 1991. What led to its creation shortly after the fall of communism, how has it changed over the years and what are its future prospects? I discussed these and other issues with Jan Kovar from the Prague-based Institute of International Relations and began by asking him to explain what purpose the alliance was meant to serve.