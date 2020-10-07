Prague may put Czech noble, Austrian marshal Josef Radecký back on a pedestal

A move is afoot to put nobleman Josef Václav Radecký of Radče – arguably the greatest Czech military commander in history – back on a pedestal. A bronze statue of Radecký, a Bohemian count and Austrian field marshal, took pride of place in Prague’s Lesser Town square for six decades, up until Czechoslovakia declared independence. Ever since, the imposing statue (minus the original stone plinth) has languished in the Lapidarium of the National Museum, alongside scores of others associated with the Habsburg Monarchy, either spontaneously or deliberately removed as the Austro-Hungarian Empire crumbled.