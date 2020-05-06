Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction

Microbreweries are among the businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus

lockdown in the Czech Republic. Due to the closure of restaurants, demand

for their beer dropped significantly from one day to the next. To save

hectolitres of craft beer from destruction, the owner of the Kytín brewery

in Central Bohemia launched an initiative called Zachraň pivo or Save the

Beer. It was promptly joined by over 300 microbreweries from the Czech

Republic and Slovakia.