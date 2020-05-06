Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Microbreweries are among the businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus
lockdown in the Czech Republic. Due to the closure of restaurants, demand
for their beer dropped significantly from one day to the next. To save
hectolitres of craft beer from destruction, the owner of the Kytín brewery
in Central Bohemia launched an initiative called Zachraň pivo or Save the
Beer. It was promptly joined by over 300 microbreweries from the Czech
Republic and Slovakia.