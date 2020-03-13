Sokolovo – Czechoslovak soldiers’ first baptism of fire in the East during WW2

In early March 1943, the first action of the Czechoslovak foreign

contingent on the Eastern Front during the Second World War took place

around the Ukrainian village of Sokolovo. Still today, one can see

depictions of the action in memorials and names, such as in the West

Bohemian town of Sokolov, Prague’s Sokolovská street or in the mosaics

in Florenc metro station. Most of these memorials are the result of

Communist propaganda after the war. However, this does not take away from

the courage of the men and women who fought in the battle. Many of them

recalled their experiences in interviews with Czech Radio.