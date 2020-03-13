Sokolovo – Czechoslovak soldiers’ first baptism of fire in the East during WW2
In early March 1943, the first action of the Czechoslovak foreign
contingent on the Eastern Front during the Second World War took place
around the Ukrainian village of Sokolovo. Still today, one can see
depictions of the action in memorials and names, such as in the West
Bohemian town of Sokolov, Prague’s Sokolovská street or in the mosaics
in Florenc metro station. Most of these memorials are the result of
Communist propaganda after the war. However, this does not take away from
the courage of the men and women who fought in the battle. Many of them
recalled their experiences in interviews with Czech Radio.