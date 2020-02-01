Stars as Red as the Morning Sky: The Cold War in Czechoslovakia

In this programme, the last in the current series looking at Czech history

through the archives, we get a flavour of the Cold War. The archives throw

up some curious stories: a man in love with a drill, a Czechoslovak

cosmonaut celebrated in song, a campaign against noisy rockers with long

hair, and some Cold War dramas – tales of defectors and spies. And we end

with the strange, sad story of the Red Elvis. But first to the glowing dawn

of the new regime in 1948.