Study: Almost one in four Czechs would favour strong leader

Some 24 percent of Czech voters would favour a strong leader, according to a report from Bratislava think tank Globsec. The study Voices of Central Europe, which looked at 10 states in the region, also found that fewer than half of Czechs were satisfied with the workings of democracy in their country. I spoke to Globsec’s Dominika Hajdu and Katarína Klingová, and began by asking the former about some Czechs’ evident fondness for autocratic leaders.