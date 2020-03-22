Tribute to Czech queen of jazz and swing Eva Pilarová

She was one of the biggest stars on the Czechoslovak music scene during the

1960s and 1970s. Known for her three and a half octave soprano voice and

down to earth character, Eva Pilarova remained a popular personality and

singer until the day she died, aged 80, on March 14, 2020. With the ongoing

coronavirus epidemic a public goodbye with the her has not been possible.

However, that does not prevent us from playing Mrs Pilarová's

greatest hits.