Two British servicemen who helped Prague Uprising honoured

Among the ceremonies marking the 76th anniversary of the Prague Uprising on Tuesday May 5, was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to two British servicemen who participated in the uprising and whose daring deed saved many lives. The ceremony took place at a school building on Na Smetance street in Prague’s Vinohrady district, where the two British soldiers devised a plot that brought about the surrender of a German unit which posed a grave danger to the resistance fighters at the Czechoslovak Radio building.