Valentine's Day at the Castle ( 2/14/2020 - 2/16/2020)

Love is in bloom, it is not dependent on age. Sometimes, the real love comes to you at the second attempt. Some couples in Bojnice Castle's history – the count Pavol Pálffy and his wife Františka, or Záviš and his Kunhuta - are proofs of it. And many other love stories remain unfulfilled, shrouded in sorrow and tears. There is a story of Zuzana Podhradská or a story of unjustly condemned lady from Noffry family. One never knows. Perhaps just on February in Bojnice, a destiny of some unfulfilled love will be changed, thanks to the mystical power of mistletoe and the St. Valentine's prayers.