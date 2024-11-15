Velvet 89: educational new game presents events of 1989 to new generation

In October, The team at Charles Games, the creators of such games as Playing Kafka and Attentat 1942, released Velvet 89, an immersive and educational experience that invites players to turn investigator in five cities across Czechoslovakia. Ahead of the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Velvet Revolution on November 17th, Danny Bate spoke to designer, animator and university lecturer Ondřej Javora, who was behind the graphics of the new game.