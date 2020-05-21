Website puts spotlight on waves of Czechoslovaks interned in notorious Soviet Gulag

Thousands of Czechoslovak citizens were among those who passed through the

vast network of brutal Soviet labour camps known as the Gulag. In recent

years Prague’s Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes has

carried out extensive research into this little-known historical chapter

– and has just shared its findings via a brand new website. I spoke to

the Institute’s Adam Hradilek, who said Czechoslovaks had ended up in the

Gulag in several waves.