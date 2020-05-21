Website puts spotlight on waves of Czechoslovaks interned in notorious Soviet Gulag
Thousands of Czechoslovak citizens were among those who passed through the
vast network of brutal Soviet labour camps known as the Gulag. In recent
years Prague’s Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes has
carried out extensive research into this little-known historical chapter
– and has just shared its findings via a brand new website. I spoke to
the Institute’s Adam Hradilek, who said Czechoslovaks had ended up in the
Gulag in several waves.