Major online celebration honouring Czech-Canadian friendship in WWII planned for this October 28

On the occasion of Czechoslovak independence day, the Czech Embassy in Canada is hosting a major online celebration this October 28. The event, which pays tribute to the Canadians and Czech Canadians who helped save Czechoslovakia in the Second World War, will feature several high ranking state representatives, celebrities and musicians from both countries. To find out more about the event and the shared Czech-Canadian history it is celebrating, I spoke to Czech Ambassador in Canada Bořek Lizec and began by asking him if it was true that Canada was the first power to recognize the Czechoslovak government in exile during the war.